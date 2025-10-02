NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 69 auf 68 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analystin Georgina Fraser passte ihre Schätzungen am Mittwoch in ihrem Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht des Lackherstellers noch einmal an. An der Anlagestory habe sich nichts geändert, betonte sie./ag/edh



