Akzo Nobel Aktie
Akzo Nobel Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 69 auf 68 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analystin Georgina Fraser passte ihre Schätzungen am Mittwoch in ihrem Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht des Lackherstellers noch einmal an. An der Anlagestory habe sich nichts geändert, betonte sie./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.10.2025 / 14:49 / GST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel N.V. Buy
|
Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|
Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|
Kursziel:
68,00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Buy
|
Kurs*:
-
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|
Rating update:
Buy
|
Kurs aktuell:
-
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name::
Georgina Fraser
|
KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
