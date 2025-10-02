Akzo Nobel Aktie

02.10.2025 11:25:01

Akzo Nobel Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 69 auf 68 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analystin Georgina Fraser passte ihre Schätzungen am Mittwoch in ihrem Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht des Lackherstellers noch einmal an. An der Anlagestory habe sich nichts geändert, betonte sie./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.10.2025 / 14:49 / GST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel N.V. Buy
Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
68,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy 		Kurs*:
- 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Georgina Fraser 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

11:25 Akzo Nobel Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.10.25 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.09.25 Akzo Nobel Buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.09.25 Akzo Nobel Neutral UBS AG
15.09.25 Akzo Nobel Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
