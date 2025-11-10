International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

4,22EUR 0,00EUR 0,02%
International Consolidated Airlines für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
10.11.2025 11:35:09

International Consolidated Airlines Buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat International Airlines Group (IAG) mit einem Kursziel von 475 Pence auf "Buy" belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe zwar keine positiven Überraschungen geliefert, aber mit soliden Quartalszahlen dem Gegenwind im operativen Umfeld und von der Währungsseite her getrotzt, schrieb Jaime Rowbotham in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Rückblick./gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.11.2025 / 08:16 / CET


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
4,75 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy 		Kurs*:
4,32 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
3,78 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen

11:35 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08:12 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
07:45 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform RBC Capital Markets
06:35 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.11.25 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 4,22 0,02% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

12:22 Fabasoft buy Warburg Research
12:01 Novo Nordisk Neutral UBS AG
11:57 Deutsche Bank Buy UBS AG
11:43 Salzgitter Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:35 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:23 AstraZeneca Outperform Bernstein Research
11:15 Zalando Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:11 Novo Nordisk Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:10 Unilever Sell UBS AG
11:10 NORMA Group Buy Warburg Research
11:06 LANXESS Buy Warburg Research
11:05 Nokia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:05 Hypoport Buy Warburg Research
11:05 Roche Buy UBS AG
11:03 Hannover Rück Buy UBS AG
11:02 SAFRAN Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:02 Roche Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
10:49 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy Warburg Research
10:43 Daimler Truck Buy Warburg Research
10:36 Stabilus Buy Warburg Research
10:22 KRONES Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10:21 Daimler Truck Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10:09 Roche Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:08 HENSOLDT Buy Deutsche Bank AG
09:59 Fresenius Buy Deutsche Bank AG
09:57 Hannover Rück Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
09:42 Diageo Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:38 DEUTZ Kaufen DZ BANK
09:29 Diageo Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
09:02 Hannover Rück Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:51 Stabilus Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:44 Hannover Rück Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08:31 Salzgitter Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
08:19 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
08:12 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
08:04 Commerzbank Buy Deutsche Bank AG
07:45 HUGO BOSS Outperform RBC Capital Markets
07:45 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform RBC Capital Markets
07:30 Daimler Truck Outperform RBC Capital Markets
07:22 Inditex Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
07:20 Hennes & Mauritz AB Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
07:16 Zalando Outperform RBC Capital Markets
07:04 SUSS MicroTec Buy UBS AG
07:04 GEA Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
06:54 Nutrien Outperform RBC Capital Markets
06:54 Henkel vz. Market-Perform Bernstein Research
06:35 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06:34 Pfizer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06:32 AstraZeneca Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06:31 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen