WKN DE: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat International Airlines Group (IAG) mit einem Kursziel von 475 Pence auf "Buy" belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe zwar keine positiven Überraschungen geliefert, aber mit soliden Quartalszahlen dem Gegenwind im operativen Umfeld und von der Währungsseite her getrotzt, schrieb Jaime Rowbotham in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Rückblick./gl/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.11.2025 / 08:16 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
Deutsche Bank AG
4,75 £
Buy
4,32 €
-
Buy
3,78 £
-
Jaime Rowbotham
-
|11:35
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:12
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07:45
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06:35
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
