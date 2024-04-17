ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Continental nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 71 Euro belassen. Die Eckdaten des Autozulieferers und Reifenherstellers hätten die Konsensschätzungen verfehlt, schrieb Analyst David Lesne in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Dennoch habe das Unternehmen die Jahresziele für den Umsatz und die bereinigten operativen Ergebnismargen (Ebit) bestätigt. An den Konsensschätzungen sollte sich daher wenig ändern. Um die Ziele zu erreichen, müsse Continental aber ordentlich aufholen./gl/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.04.2024 / 05:20 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.04.2024 / 05:20 / GMT





Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.