HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties mit einem Kursziel von 11,50 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Die Ergebnisse der Immobiliengesellschaft hätten leicht über den Erwartungen gelegen, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose am Mittwoch nach Zahlen für 2023./ag/bek



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 08:57 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.