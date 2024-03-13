13.03.2024 11:43:15
Grand City Properties Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties mit einem Kursziel von 9,30 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Die wichtigsten Kennzahlen und auch der Ausblick seien beruhigend, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier am Mittwoch nach dem Bericht./ag/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 07:51 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 07:51 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
|
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|
Analyst:
UBS AG
|
Kursziel:
9,30 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|
Kurs*:
9,05 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
2,76%
|
Rating update:
Neutral
|
Kurs aktuell:
9,14 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,81%
|
Analyst Name::
Charles Boissier
|
KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|9,14
|0,44%
