NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat International Airlines Group (IAG) mit einem Kursziel von 500 Pence auf "Outperform" belassen. Ruairi Cullinane senkte nach den jüngsten Quartalszahlen in seiner am Montag vorliegenden Einschätzung seine operativen Ergebnisprognosen (Ebit) für die Jahre bis 2027. Damit sei er für die Airline-Holding mit Blick auf 2025 und 2026 aber immer noch optimistischer als der Marktkonsens. Der Rückenwind durch die Kerosinpreise, eine positive Kapazitäten-Entwicklung und die Aussicht auf weitere Gewinnausschüttungen an die Aktionäre ließen Gutes für 2026 erwarten. Dazu sei die Aktie sehr attraktiv bewertet./rob/gl/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.11.2025 / 17:36 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.11.2025 / 00:45 / EST





Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.