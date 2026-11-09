International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
|5,38EUR
|0,22EUR
|4,19%
WKN DE: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018
International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 500 Pence belassen. Nach den Zahlen der Fluggesellschaft zum dritten Quartal kürzte Ruairi Cullinane am Montag die Schätzungen für das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) und das Ergebnis je Aktie für 2026 bis 2028 um jeweils rund zwei Prozent. Grund seien höhere Treibstoffkosten./rob/bek/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.11.2026 / 11:56 / EST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.11.2026 / 11:56 / EST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Outperform
|
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|
Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|
Kursziel:
5,00 £
|
Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|
Kurs*:
5,14 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|
Rating update:
Outperform
|
Kurs aktuell:
4,51 £
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name::
Ruairi Cullinane
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|18:46
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:23
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:54
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:36
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.11.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18:46
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:23
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:54
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:36
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.11.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18:46
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:23
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:54
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:36
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.11.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.03.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|27.02.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|10.12.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|19.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|07.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|02.03.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.01.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.01.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|24.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.09.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|5,38
|4,19%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|18:46
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
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|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
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|10:55
|ING Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:54
|Engie Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:54
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:53
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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|10:50
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|10:31
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