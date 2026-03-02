International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

4,57EUR -0,23EUR -4,79%
International Consolidated Airlines

WKN DE: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

02.03.2026 12:58:42

International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group mit einem Kursziel von 440 Pence auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Andrew Lobbenberg nannte am Freitagabend einige Themen, die er beim Management der Airline-Holding im Nachgang der Bilanz ansprechen will./rob/ag/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.02.2026 / 20:10 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.03.2026 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Equal Weight
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
4,40 £
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight 		Kurs*:
4,60 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Equal Weight 		Kurs aktuell:
4,00 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Andrew Lobbenberg 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

