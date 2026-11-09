International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
|5,35EUR
|0,19EUR
|3,76%
WKN DE: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018
International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 550 auf 555 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe in diesem Jahr ? wie alle ihre Konkurrenten ? unter höheren Treibstoffpreisen gelitten, schrieb Alex Irving am Freitag. Er sieht in IAG aber das beste Unternehmen der Branche. IAG strebe weiterhin eine Marge größer 12 Prozent an, die Nachfrage bleibe stark und Aktienrückkäufe fänden weiterhin statt./rob/tih/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.11.2026 / 21:32 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.11.2026 / 05:00 / UTC
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Outperform
|
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|
Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|
Kursziel:
5,55 £
|
Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|
Kurs*:
5,14 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|
Rating update:
Outperform
|
Kurs aktuell:
4,47 £
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name::
Alex Irving
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|
09:28
|LSE-Handel: FTSE 100 zum Handelsstart mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
06:00
|BA parent says onerous green charges will ‘kill’ Europe’s aviation industry (Financial Times)
|
06.11.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in London: FTSE 100 zum Ende des Freitagshandels in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
06.11.26
|IAG-Aktie klettert dennoch: Gewinn gibt wegen Kerosinpreisen nach - Barclays treibt Airline-Aktien an (dpa-AFX)
|
06.11.26
|ROUNDUP: Kerosinpreis lässt Gewinn von British-Airways-Mutter IAG sinken (dpa-AFX)
|
06.11.26
|Zurückhaltung in London: FTSE 100 zeigt sich nachmittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
06.11.26
|British Airways owner warns of higher fares next year as fuel costs rise (Financial Times)
|
06.11.26
|Schwache Performance in London: FTSE 100 schwächelt zum Handelsstart (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|07:36
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.11.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.11.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.10.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.10.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07:36
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.11.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.11.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.10.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.10.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07:36
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.11.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.11.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.10.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.10.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.03.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|27.02.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|10.12.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|19.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|07.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|02.03.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.01.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.01.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|24.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.09.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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