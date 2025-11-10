NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) mit einem Kursziel von 5,50 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Gewinnentwicklung der Airline-Holding dürfte sich im vierten Quartal nach dem enttäuschenden dritten bessern, schrieb Harry Gowers am Sonntag. Zudem rechnet er im Zuge der Jahresbilanz mit der Ankündigung von Aktienrückkäufen in einem Volumen von 1,5 Milliarden Euro im Basisszenario. IAG ist sein Branchenfavorit, und die Aktien stehen auch auf der "Analyst Focus List" von JPMorgan./ag/gl



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.11.2025 / 22:34 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.11.2025 / 00:15 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.