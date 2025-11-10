International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
|4,22EUR
|0,00EUR
|0,02%
WKN DE: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018
International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) mit einem Kursziel von 5,50 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Gewinnentwicklung der Airline-Holding dürfte sich im vierten Quartal nach dem enttäuschenden dritten bessern, schrieb Harry Gowers am Sonntag. Zudem rechnet er im Zuge der Jahresbilanz mit der Ankündigung von Aktienrückkäufen in einem Volumen von 1,5 Milliarden Euro im Basisszenario. IAG ist sein Branchenfavorit, und die Aktien stehen auch auf der "Analyst Focus List" von JPMorgan./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.11.2025 / 22:34 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.11.2025 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Overweight
|
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|
Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|
Kursziel:
-
|
Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|
Kurs*:
4,20 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|
Rating update:
Overweight
|
Kurs aktuell:
3,66 £
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name::
Harry Gowers
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
07.11.25
|Verluste in London: FTSE 100 fällt letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
07.11.25
|Börse London in Rot: FTSE 100 am Freitagnachmittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
07.11.25
|ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt IAG auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 500 Pence (dpa-AFX)
|
07.11.25
|Zurückhaltung in London: FTSE 100 notiert am Freitagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
07.11.25
|IAG: Schwächeres US-Geschäft lastet auf Umsätzen - Aktie bricht ein (dpa-AFX)
|
07.11.25
|Handel in London: FTSE 100 zum Handelsstart mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
07.11.25
|IAG says US market improving after summer air travel slowdown (Financial Times)
|
03.11.25
|Montagshandel in London: FTSE 100 beendet den Montagshandel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen
|07:45
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06:35
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|07:45
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06:35
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|07:45
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06:35
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|09.09.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|06.08.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|02.07.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.05.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.09.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.08.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.08.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.07.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.06.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|4,22
|-0,05%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|07:45
|HUGO BOSS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:45
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:30
|Daimler Truck Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:22
|Inditex Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:20
|Hennes & Mauritz AB Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:16
|Zalando Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:04
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|UBS AG
|07:04
|GEA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06:54
|Nutrien Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06:54
|Henkel vz. Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|06:35
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06:34
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06:32
|AstraZeneca Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06:31
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06:29
|Bayer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06:26
|Aumovio Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06:25
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.11.25
|Siemens Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.11.25
|Siemens Energy Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.11.25
|Siemens Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.25
|GEA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.25
|KRONES Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.11.25
|KRONES Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.11.25
|AB InBev Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.11.25
|Airbus Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.11.25
|GEA Halten
|DZ BANK
|07.11.25
|HENSOLDT Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.11.25
|BNP Paribas Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.11.25
|HelloFresh Halten
|DZ BANK
|07.11.25
|Under Armour Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.25
|Diageo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.11.25
|Heidelberg Materials Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.11.25
|RATIONAL Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.11.25
|Henkel vz. Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.11.25
|UBS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.11.25
|Zalando Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.11.25
|Nutrien Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.11.25
|National Grid Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.11.25
|Fresenius Medical Care Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.11.25
|AstraZeneca Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.11.25
|Vonovia Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.11.25
|Siemens Energy Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.25
|Heidelberg Materials Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.11.25
|Nutrien Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.11.25
|AUTO1 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.11.25
|BioNTech Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.11.25
|ABB Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.11.25
|Zalando Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.11.25
|Heidelberg Materials Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.