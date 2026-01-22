MLP Aktie

7,26EUR 0,07EUR 0,97%
MLP für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 656990 / ISIN: DE0006569908

22.01.2026 18:00:17

MLP SE Buy

MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Bewertung von MLP mit "Buy" und einem Kursziel von 8,80 Euro gestartet. Gerhard Schwarz betonte in seiner Neubewertung am Donnerstag das defensive Geschäftsmodell des Finanzdienstleisters und das kontinuierlich profitable Wachstum. Dieses werde im Aktienkurs nicht widergespiegelt./rob/ajx/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.01.2026 / 16:00 / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

MLP SE Buy
Unternehmen:
MLP SE 		Analyst:
Baader Bank 		Kursziel:
8,80 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy 		Kurs*:
7,28 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
20,88%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
7,26 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,21%
Analyst Name::
Gerhard Schwarz 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu MLP SE

