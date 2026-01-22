MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Bewertung von MLP mit "Buy" und einem Kursziel von 8,80 Euro gestartet. Gerhard Schwarz betonte in seiner Neubewertung am Donnerstag das defensive Geschäftsmodell des Finanzdienstleisters und das kontinuierlich profitable Wachstum. Dieses werde im Aktienkurs nicht widergespiegelt./rob/ajx/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.01.2026 / 16:00 / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.