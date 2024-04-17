Continental Overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Continental nach Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 90 Euro belassen. Die überraschend vorgelegten Eckdaten des Autozulieferers und Reifenherstellers seien noch deutlich schlechter als befürchtet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Erwann Dagorne in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Diesen Rückschlag müssten die Anleger kurzfristig erst einmal verdauen./gl/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2024 / 21:24 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.04.2024 / 03:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Overweight
|
Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|
Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|
Kursziel:
90,00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|
Kurs*:
62,84 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
43,22%
|
Rating update:
Overweight
|
Kurs aktuell:
62,32 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
44,42%
|
Analyst Name::
Erwann Dagorne
|
KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Continental AG
|62,26
|-1,52%
