17.04.2024 07:57:56

Continental Overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Continental nach Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 90 Euro belassen. Die überraschend vorgelegten Eckdaten des Autozulieferers und Reifenherstellers seien noch deutlich schlechter als befürchtet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Erwann Dagorne in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Diesen Rückschlag müssten die Anleger kurzfristig erst einmal verdauen./gl/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2024 / 21:24 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.04.2024 / 03:00 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Overweight
Unternehmen:
Continental AG 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
90,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight 		Kurs*:
62,84 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
43,22%
Rating update:
Overweight 		Kurs aktuell:
62,32 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
44,42%
Analyst Name::
Erwann Dagorne 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Continental AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Continental AGmehr Analysen

07:57 Continental Overweight Barclays Capital
07:57 Continental Neutral UBS AG
07:26 Continental Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:09 Continental Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.04.24 Continental Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Continental AG 62,26 -1,52% Continental AG

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

08:08 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:07 ASML NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08:03 Volkswagen Market-Perform Bernstein Research
07:57 Continental Overweight Barclays Capital
07:57 Continental Neutral UBS AG
07:32 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:26 Continental Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:22 adidas Market-Perform Bernstein Research
07:21 adidas Reduce Baader Bank
07:09 Continental Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
07:04 Akzo Nobel Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
07:01 adidas Buy UBS AG
07:00 adidas Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.04.24 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.04.24 adidas Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.04.24 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform RBC Capital Markets
16.04.24 adidas Outperform RBC Capital Markets
16.04.24 Deutsche Börse Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.04.24 Mercedes-Benz Group Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.04.24 L'Oréal Neutral UBS AG
16.04.24 adidas Buy UBS AG
16.04.24 Continental Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.04.24 Volkswagen Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.04.24 GEA Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.04.24 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Neutral UBS AG
16.04.24 TotalEnergies Buy UBS AG
16.04.24 Lufthansa Kaufen DZ BANK
16.04.24 Tesla Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.04.24 Bank of America Outperform RBC Capital Markets
16.04.24 Evonik Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.04.24 Evonik Overweight Barclays Capital
16.04.24 Evonik Neutral UBS AG
16.04.24 Tesla Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.04.24 Netflix Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.04.24 Meta Platforms Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.04.24 Alphabet C Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.04.24 Alphabet A Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.04.24 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.04.24 Iberdrola Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.04.24 HOCHTIEF Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.04.24 Boeing Outperform RBC Capital Markets
16.04.24 TotalEnergies Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.04.24 Stellantis Buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.04.24 QIAGEN Buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.04.24 Porsche Buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.04.24 Volkswagen Buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.04.24 Befesa Hold Deutsche Bank AG
16.04.24 TotalEnergies Overweight Barclays Capital
16.04.24 Beiersdorf Overweight Barclays Capital
16.04.24 Commerzbank Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen