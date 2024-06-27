27.06.2024 15:24:16

International Consolidated Airlines Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 2,60 auf 2,55 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Aufgrund des Kapazitätswachstums erwartet Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie ein gedämpfteres zweites Quartal der britisch-spanischen Fluggesellschafts-Holding. Er betonte aber, die Aktie bleibe als "bester Netzwerk-Carrier" eine positive Empfehlung./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.06.2024 / 13:30 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.06.2024 / 13:30 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Overweight
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Overweight 		Kurs*:
1,92 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Overweight 		Kurs aktuell:
1,61 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Harry Gowers 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen

15:24 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.06.24 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform RBC Capital Markets
13.06.24 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.06.24 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
31.05.24 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 1,92 -2,53% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

16:27 ABB Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
15:28 Valeo Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15:24 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14:27 Siemens Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
14:17 1&1 Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14:16 Siemens Outperform Bernstein Research
12:44 Micron Technology Buy UBS AG
11:48 Hennes & Mauritz AB Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:45 Saint-Gobain Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:44 Hennes & Mauritz AB Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11:42 Sartorius Stedim Biotech Equal Weight Barclays Capital
11:38 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Neutral UBS AG
11:37 Hennes & Mauritz AB Buy UBS AG
11:36 BNP Paribas Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:35 GSK Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:35 Novo Nordisk Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:34 Danone Hold Deutsche Bank AG
11:34 BASF Hold Deutsche Bank AG
11:34 Henkel vz. Neutral UBS AG
11:33 Siemens Energy Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:33 Fraport Neutral UBS AG
11:32 Saint-Gobain Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:32 KION GROUP Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:31 Covestro Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:30 MTU Aero Engines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
11:30 Kering Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10:48 Sartorius vz. Equal Weight Barclays Capital
10:46 KION GROUP Equal Weight Barclays Capital
10:44 Hennes & Mauritz AB Sell Deutsche Bank AG
10:42 KION GROUP Buy Baader Bank
10:41 K+S Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10:30 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
10:29 Vonovia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10:29 TAG Immobilien Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10:29 LEG Immobilien Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10:24 Covestro Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09:34 SCHOTT Pharma Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:30 Befesa Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
09:30 LANXESS Buy Warburg Research
09:29 Commerzbank Buy Warburg Research
08:05 Richemont Buy UBS AG
08:04 Kering Buy UBS AG
08:04 Hermès Buy UBS AG
08:00 Linde Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:58 Novo Nordisk Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:58 GSK Buy UBS AG
07:57 Airbus Neutral UBS AG
07:42 Rio Tinto Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:12 KION GROUP Outperform Bernstein Research
07:02 BASF Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen