NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 2,60 auf 2,55 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Aufgrund des Kapazitätswachstums erwartet Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie ein gedämpfteres zweites Quartal der britisch-spanischen Fluggesellschafts-Holding. Er betonte aber, die Aktie bleibe als "bester Netzwerk-Carrier" eine positive Empfehlung./tih/he



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.06.2024 / 13:30 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.06.2024 / 13:30 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.