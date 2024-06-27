International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 2,60 auf 2,55 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Aufgrund des Kapazitätswachstums erwartet Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie ein gedämpfteres zweites Quartal der britisch-spanischen Fluggesellschafts-Holding. Er betonte aber, die Aktie bleibe als "bester Netzwerk-Carrier" eine positive Empfehlung./tih/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.06.2024 / 13:30 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.06.2024 / 13:30 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Overweight
|
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|
Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|
Kursziel:
-
|
Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|
Kurs*:
1,92 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|
Rating update:
Overweight
|
Kurs aktuell:
1,61 £
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name::
Harry Gowers
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
12:26
|Zurückhaltung in London: FTSE 100 präsentiert sich am Donnerstagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Börse London in Rot: FTSE 100 schwächelt zum Handelsstart (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Mittwochshandel in London: FTSE 100 fällt schlussendlich zurück (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|FTSE 100 aktuell: FTSE 100 fällt am Mittwochnachmittag zurück (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Freundlicher Handel in London: Gewinne im FTSE 100 (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Freundlicher Handel: FTSE 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
25.06.24
|Schwache Performance in London: FTSE 100 letztendlich mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
25.06.24
|Dienstagshandel in London: FTSE 100 notiert nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen
|15:24
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.06.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.06.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.06.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|31.05.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15:24
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.06.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.06.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.06.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|31.05.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15:24
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.06.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.06.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.06.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|31.05.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.02.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.01.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.01.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.12.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|13.05.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.05.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.03.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.03.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|1,92
|-2,53%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|16:27
|ABB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15:28
|Valeo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:24
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:27
|Siemens Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:17
|1&1 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:16
|Siemens Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12:44
|Micron Technology Buy
|UBS AG
|11:48
|Hennes & Mauritz AB Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:45
|Saint-Gobain Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:44
|Hennes & Mauritz AB Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:42
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|11:38
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:37
|Hennes & Mauritz AB Buy
|UBS AG
|11:36
|BNP Paribas Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:35
|GSK Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:35
|Novo Nordisk Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:34
|Danone Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:34
|BASF Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:34
|Henkel vz. Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:33
|Siemens Energy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:33
|Fraport Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:32
|Saint-Gobain Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:32
|KION GROUP Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:31
|Covestro Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:30
|MTU Aero Engines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:30
|Kering Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:48
|Sartorius vz. Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|10:46
|KION GROUP Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|10:44
|Hennes & Mauritz AB Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:42
|KION GROUP Buy
|Baader Bank
|10:41
|K+S Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:30
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:29
|Vonovia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:29
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:29
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:24
|Covestro Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:34
|SCHOTT Pharma Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:30
|Befesa Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|09:30
|LANXESS Buy
|Warburg Research
|09:29
|Commerzbank Buy
|Warburg Research
|08:05
|Richemont Buy
|UBS AG
|08:04
|Kering Buy
|UBS AG
|08:04
|Hermès Buy
|UBS AG
|08:00
|Linde Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:58
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:58
|GSK Buy
|UBS AG
|07:57
|Airbus Neutral
|UBS AG
|07:42
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:12
|KION GROUP Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07:02
|BASF Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.