LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 260 auf 290 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Eigentlich starke Trends würden von der Geopolitik überschattet, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Branchenausblick auf die Berichtssaison. So seien die Aussichten weniger klar. Mit Blick auf die Quartalsergebnisse mag Lobbenberg vor allem Lufthansa und Norwegian, bei Air France-KLM und Wizz Air ist er eher vorsichtig./ag/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.10.2024 / 19:38 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.10.2024 / 03:00 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.