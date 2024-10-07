07.10.2024 12:56:12

International Consolidated Airlines Overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 260 auf 290 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Eigentlich starke Trends würden von der Geopolitik überschattet, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Branchenausblick auf die Berichtssaison. So seien die Aussichten weniger klar. Mit Blick auf die Quartalsergebnisse mag Lobbenberg vor allem Lufthansa und Norwegian, bei Air France-KLM und Wizz Air ist er eher vorsichtig./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.10.2024 / 19:38 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.10.2024 / 03:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Overweight
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
2,90 £
Rating jetzt:
Overweight 		Kurs*:
2,30 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Overweight 		Kurs aktuell:
1,93 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Andrew Lobbenberg 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen

12:12 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral UBS AG
01.10.24 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
25.09.24 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.09.24 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.08.24 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 2,30 2,82% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

12:50 DWS Group Outperform RBC Capital Markets
12:49 Hapag-Lloyd Sell Deutsche Bank AG
12:49 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
12:48 SAF-HOLLAND Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12:48 Bayer Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12:46 RENK Buy Deutsche Bank AG
12:46 Alstom Buy Deutsche Bank AG
12:45 Akzo Nobel Buy Deutsche Bank AG
12:44 United Internet Buy Warburg Research
12:21 AIXTRON Buy Warburg Research
12:12 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral UBS AG
12:11 AIR France-KLM Buy UBS AG
12:11 Ryanair Neutral UBS AG
12:11 AIR France-KLM Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:11 Lufthansa Buy UBS AG
12:10 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
12:10 Alphabet A Neutral UBS AG
12:09 Richemont Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:09 Pfizer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:09 Alphabet C Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:07 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:06 SAP Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:04 National Grid Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:03 Akzo Nobel Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:03 DWS Group Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:01 Nemetschek Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:59 TRATON Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:59 Richemont Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:26 Medios Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
11:05 DocMorris Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
11:04 Rio Tinto Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:59 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
10:54 Aurubis Buy Baader Bank
10:36 TAG Immobilien Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09:44 STMicroelectronics Buy UBS AG
09:43 JENOPTIK Buy Deutsche Bank AG
09:40 Infineon Buy UBS AG
09:39 TRATON Buy UBS AG
09:39 Michelin Buy UBS AG
09:38 Valeo Buy UBS AG
09:38 Schaeffler Neutral UBS AG
09:37 Continental Buy UBS AG
08:16 Porsche Buy UBS AG
08:15 Ferrari Buy UBS AG
08:00 Volkswagen Sell UBS AG
08:00 Renault Neutral UBS AG
07:59 Stellantis Buy UBS AG
07:59 Mercedes-Benz Group Buy UBS AG
07:48 Oracle Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:41 BASF Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen