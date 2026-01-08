Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

5,93EUR -0,04EUR -0,72%
Intesa Sanpaolo für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.01.2026 16:25:46

Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 6,50 auf 6,90 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Delphine Lee reduzierte ihre Gewinnschätzungen je Aktie für 2026 und 2027, erhöhte sie aber für 2028 unter Berücksichtigung von Kostensenkungen. Zudem rollte sie ihre Bewertungsbasis um ein Jahr nach vorne bis Dezember 2027, wie sie am Donnerstag schrieb./rob/ajx/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2026 / 14:28 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.01.2026 / 14:28 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Overweight
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
6,90 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight 		Kurs*:
5,90 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
17,01%
Rating update:
Overweight 		Kurs aktuell:
5,93 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,30%
Analyst Name::
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

mehr Analysen
16:25 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.12.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform RBC Capital Markets
04.12.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.11.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.11.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 5,93 -0,75% Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

19:47 Ferrari Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
18:55 PUMA Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
17:28 EssilorLuxottica Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16:25 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15:45 Nestlé Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15:09 Roche Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15:09 GSK Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15:06 Nestlé Equal Weight Barclays Capital
15:05 AIR France-KLM Equal Weight Barclays Capital
15:04 Redcare Pharmacy Buy Deutsche Bank AG
15:04 LEG Immobilien Buy Deutsche Bank AG
14:43 Novartis Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14:43 AstraZeneca Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14:01 GSK Hold Deutsche Bank AG
14:01 Novo Nordisk Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13:38 Pfizer Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13:37 Sanofi Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13:30 Zurich Insurance Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13:26 grenke Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13:24 Saint-Gobain Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13:22 Zalando Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13:21 Sanofi Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13:20 Roche Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13:17 VINCI Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:59 Ahold Delhaize Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:59 Wienerberger Sell UBS AG
12:57 Knorr-Bremse Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:45 Henkel vz. Market-Perform Bernstein Research
12:43 JPMorgan Chase Outperform RBC Capital Markets
12:42 DHL Group Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:41 Shell Overweight Barclays Capital
12:38 HSBC Holdings Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
12:38 Deutsche Bank Outperform RBC Capital Markets
12:37 UBS Outperform RBC Capital Markets
12:37 BNP Paribas Outperform RBC Capital Markets
12:36 Santander Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
12:35 Evonik Equal Weight Barclays Capital
12:32 ams-OSRAM Equal Weight Barclays Capital
12:30 STMicroelectronics Underweight Barclays Capital
12:29 ASML NV Equal Weight Barclays Capital
12:26 AIXTRON Overweight Barclays Capital
12:22 Infineon Overweight Barclays Capital
12:21 Netflix Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
12:05 Volvo AB Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:53 Daimler Truck Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:53 TRATON Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:51 Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
11:50 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold Deutsche Bank AG
11:50 Nordex Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:23 EssilorLuxottica Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen