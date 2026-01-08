Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
|5,93EUR
|-0,04EUR
|-0,72%
WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 6,50 auf 6,90 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Delphine Lee reduzierte ihre Gewinnschätzungen je Aktie für 2026 und 2027, erhöhte sie aber für 2028 unter Berücksichtigung von Kostensenkungen. Zudem rollte sie ihre Bewertungsbasis um ein Jahr nach vorne bis Dezember 2027, wie sie am Donnerstag schrieb./rob/ajx/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2026 / 14:28 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.01.2026 / 14:28 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Overweight
|
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|
Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|
Kursziel:
6,90 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|
Kurs*:
5,90 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
17,01%
|
Rating update:
Overweight
|
Kurs aktuell:
5,93 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,30%
|
Analyst Name::
Delphine Lee
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|
17:58
|Donnerstagshandel in Europa: STOXX 50 letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
17:58
|Angespannte Stimmung in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 präsentiert sich zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: So steht der STOXX 50 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|Schwacher Wochentag in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 nachmittags in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Verluste in Europa: STOXX 50 mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Zurückhaltung in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 fällt zurück (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Schwacher Handel: Euro STOXX 50 beginnt die Donnerstagssitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Angespannte Stimmung in Europa: STOXX 50 zum Start im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|16:25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.12.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.12.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16:25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.12.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.12.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16:25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.12.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|03.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.12.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.09.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.05.24
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|5,93
|-0,75%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|19:47
|Ferrari Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18:55
|PUMA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17:28
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16:25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:45
|Nestlé Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:09
|Roche Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15:09
|GSK Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15:06
|Nestlé Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|15:05
|AIR France-KLM Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|15:04
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15:04
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14:43
|Novartis Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14:43
|AstraZeneca Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14:01
|GSK Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14:01
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:38
|Pfizer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:37
|Sanofi Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:30
|Zurich Insurance Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:26
|grenke Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:24
|Saint-Gobain Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:22
|Zalando Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:21
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:20
|Roche Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:17
|VINCI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:59
|Ahold Delhaize Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:59
|Wienerberger Sell
|UBS AG
|12:57
|Knorr-Bremse Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:45
|Henkel vz. Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12:43
|JPMorgan Chase Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:42
|DHL Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:41
|Shell Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:38
|HSBC Holdings Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:38
|Deutsche Bank Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:37
|UBS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:37
|BNP Paribas Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:36
|Santander Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:35
|Evonik Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12:32
|ams-OSRAM Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12:30
|STMicroelectronics Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:29
|ASML NV Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12:26
|AIXTRON Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:22
|Infineon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:21
|Netflix Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:05
|Volvo AB Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:53
|Daimler Truck Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:53
|TRATON Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:51
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:50
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:50
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:23
|EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets