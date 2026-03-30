NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Inditex mit einem Kursziel von 62 Euro auf "Outperform" belassen. In den USA habe die Dynamik des asiatischen Online-Billigmodehändlers Shein 2025 offenbar stagniert, während die deutlichen Marktanteilsgewinne in Europa vor allem eine Bedrohung für Primark seien und in geringerem Ausmaß für H&M und Zalando, schrieb Richard Chamberlain am Sonntag. Weniger betroffen seien die Inditex-Tochter Zara und Next aufgrund ihrer stärkeren Premium-Stellung und der älteren Kundenbasis./gl/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.03.2026 / 17:35 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.03.2026 / 00:45 / EDT





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