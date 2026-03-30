Inditex Aktie
|49,46EUR
|0,37EUR
|0,75%
WKN DE: A11873 / ISIN: ES0148396007
Inditex Outperform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Inditex mit einem Kursziel von 62 Euro auf "Outperform" belassen. In den USA habe die Dynamik des asiatischen Online-Billigmodehändlers Shein 2025 offenbar stagniert, während die deutlichen Marktanteilsgewinne in Europa vor allem eine Bedrohung für Primark seien und in geringerem Ausmaß für H&M und Zalando, schrieb Richard Chamberlain am Sonntag. Weniger betroffen seien die Inditex-Tochter Zara und Next aufgrund ihrer stärkeren Premium-Stellung und der älteren Kundenbasis./gl/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.03.2026 / 17:35 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.03.2026 / 00:45 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Outperform
|
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|
Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|
Kursziel:
62,00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|
Kurs*:
49,73 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
24,67%
|
Rating update:
Outperform
|
Kurs aktuell:
49,46 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,35%
|
Analyst Name::
Richard Chamberlain
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|10:20
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.03.26
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.26
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.03.26
|Inditex Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.03.26
|Inditex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:20
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.03.26
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.26
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.03.26
|Inditex Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.03.26
|Inditex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:20
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.03.26
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.26
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.03.26
|Inditex Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.03.26
|Inditex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.09.25
|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.25
|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.25
|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
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|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
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|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
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|Inditex Equal Weight
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|Inditex Equal Weight
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|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
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|Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|49,37
|0,57%
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