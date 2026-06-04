NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Alstom von 18,50 auf 16,50 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Daniela Costa überprüfte ihre Bewertung des Bahntechnikkonzerns "durch die Discounted-Cashflow-Linse". Dabei werden künftige Barmittelzuflüsse abgezinst. Sie monierte die extrem geringe Cashflow-Rendite der Franzosen./ag/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.06.2026 / 18:18 / BST

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