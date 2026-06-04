Alstom Aktie

17,03EUR -0,16EUR -0,90%
Alstom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0F7BK / ISIN: FR0010220475

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04.06.2026 11:39:10

Alstom Sell

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Alstom von 18,50 auf 16,50 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Daniela Costa überprüfte ihre Bewertung des Bahntechnikkonzerns "durch die Discounted-Cashflow-Linse". Dabei werden künftige Barmittelzuflüsse abgezinst. Sie monierte die extrem geringe Cashflow-Rendite der Franzosen./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.06.2026 / 18:18 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alstom S.A. Sell
Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
16,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell 		Kurs*:
17,08 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,40%
Rating update:
Sell 		Kurs aktuell:
17,03 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,08%
Analyst Name::
Daniela Costa 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

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Alstom S.A. 17,05 -0,76% Alstom S.A.

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