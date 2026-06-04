Alstom Aktie
|17,03EUR
|-0,16EUR
|-0,90%
WKN: A0F7BK / ISIN: FR0010220475
Alstom Sell
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Alstom von 18,50 auf 16,50 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Daniela Costa überprüfte ihre Bewertung des Bahntechnikkonzerns "durch die Discounted-Cashflow-Linse". Dabei werden künftige Barmittelzuflüsse abgezinst. Sie monierte die extrem geringe Cashflow-Rendite der Franzosen./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.06.2026 / 18:18 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Alstom S.A. Sell
|
Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.
|
Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|
Kursziel:
16,50 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Sell
|
Kurs*:
17,08 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,40%
|
Rating update:
Sell
|
Kurs aktuell:
17,03 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,08%
|
Analyst Name::
Daniela Costa
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Alstom S.A.
Analysen zu Alstom S.A.
|11:39
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|Alstom Hold
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|Alstom Overweight
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