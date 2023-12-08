Inditex Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Non-Food-Absatzstatistiken aus Großbritannien auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 43,50 Euro belassen. Die Textilumsätze hätten im November angezogen - dank früher "Black Friday"-Aktionen, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie zum europäischen Einzelhandel. Der Schwung sei jedoch im Monatsverlauf etwas abgeflacht. Der Gegenwind durch Rohstoff- und Frachtkosten lasse derweil aber weiter nach. Inditex bleibe als Qualitätsunternehmen in einer profitabel wachsenden Untergruppe eine Kaufempfehlung./tih/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.12.2023 / 20:04 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Buy
|
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|
Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|
Kursziel:
43,50 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Buy
|
Kurs*:
37,46 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
16,12%
|
Rating update:
Buy
|
Kurs aktuell:
37,74 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,26%
|
Analyst Name::
Richard Edwards
|
KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|37,64
|0,45%
