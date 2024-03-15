Inditex Sell
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Inditex von 35 auf 37 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Analyst Adam Cochrane attestierte dem Modekonzern zwar eine starke operative Entwicklung. Jede Verlangsamung werde aber auch hart bestraft werden, schrieb er in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Nachklapp zur Bilanz./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.03.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.03.2024 / 07:50 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Sell
|
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|
Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|
Kursziel:
37,00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Sell
|
Kurs*:
44,44 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-16,74%
|
Rating update:
Sell
|
Kurs aktuell:
45,53 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-18,73%
|
Analyst Name::
Adam Cochrane
|
KGV*:
-
