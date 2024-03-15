FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Inditex von 35 auf 37 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Analyst Adam Cochrane attestierte dem Modekonzern zwar eine starke operative Entwicklung. Jede Verlangsamung werde aber auch hart bestraft werden, schrieb er in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Nachklapp zur Bilanz./ag/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.03.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.03.2024 / 07:50 / CET



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.