15.03.2024 12:22:51

Inditex Sell

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Inditex von 35 auf 37 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Analyst Adam Cochrane attestierte dem Modekonzern zwar eine starke operative Entwicklung. Jede Verlangsamung werde aber auch hart bestraft werden, schrieb er in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Nachklapp zur Bilanz./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.03.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.03.2024 / 07:50 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Sell
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
37,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell 		Kurs*:
44,44 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-16,74%
Rating update:
Sell 		Kurs aktuell:
45,53 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-18,73%
Analyst Name::
Adam Cochrane 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)mehr Analysen

12:22 Inditex Sell Deutsche Bank AG
14.03.24 Inditex Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.03.24 Inditex Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.03.24 Inditex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.03.24 Inditex Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen