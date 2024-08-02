02.08.2024 11:13:53

International Consolidated Airlines Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 250 Pence belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe unerwartet starke Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset in einer am Freitag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Insbesondere der freie Barmittelzufluss habe positiv überrascht./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.08.2024 / 22:28 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
2,50 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy 		Kurs*:
1,90 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
1,71 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

11:13 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:29 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral UBS AG
01.08.24 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
01.08.24 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform RBC Capital Markets
19.07.24 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral UBS AG
