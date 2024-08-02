International Consolidated Airlines Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 250 Pence belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe unerwartet starke Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset in einer am Freitag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Insbesondere der freie Barmittelzufluss habe positiv überrascht./edh/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.08.2024 / 22:28 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
