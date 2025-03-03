FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 400 Pence belassen. Das bereinigte operative Ergebnis der Airline-Holding zum vierten Quartal habe seine Prognose und die Konsensschätzung weit übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/nas



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.03.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.03.2025 / 08:30 / CET



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.