International Consolidated Airlines Buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 400 Pence belassen. Das bereinigte operative Ergebnis der Airline-Holding zum vierten Quartal habe seine Prognose und die Konsensschätzung weit übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/nas
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.03.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.03.2025 / 08:30 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Buy
|
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|
Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|
Kursziel:
4,00 £
|
Rating jetzt:
Buy
|
Kurs*:
3,44 £
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
16,25%
|
Rating update:
Buy
|
Kurs aktuell:
3,45 £
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,98%
|
Analyst Name::
Jaime Rowbotham
|
KGV*:
-
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen
|13:10
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:09
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:56
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.02.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|28.02.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|4,19
|-2,67%
