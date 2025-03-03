03.03.2025 13:09:56

International Consolidated Airlines Buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group mit einem Kursziel von 400 Pence auf "Buy" belassen. Das bereinigte operative Ergebnis der Airline-Holding zum vierten Quartal habe seine Prognose und die Konsensschätzung weit übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.03.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.03.2025 / 08:30 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
4,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy 		Kurs*:
3,44 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
16,25%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
3,45 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,98%
Analyst Name::
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

13:10 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13:09 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10:56 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
28.02.25 International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform Bernstein Research
28.02.25 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 4,19 -2,67% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

