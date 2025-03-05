International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 280 auf 320 Pence angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Margen der Airline-Holding seien mehr als doppelt so hoch wie die der beiden Kontrahenten Lufthansa und Air France-KLM, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle am Dienstagabend. Allerdings bewege sich IAG auf einen Höhepunkt der Gewinne zu./bek/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.03.2025 / 18:59 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.03.2025 / 18:59 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
