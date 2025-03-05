05.03.2025 08:04:52

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 280 auf 320 Pence angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Margen der Airline-Holding seien mehr als doppelt so hoch wie die der beiden Kontrahenten Lufthansa und Air France-KLM, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle am Dienstagabend. Allerdings bewege sich IAG auf einen Höhepunkt der Gewinne zu./bek/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.03.2025 / 18:59 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.03.2025 / 18:59 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
3,20 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral 		Kurs*:
3,92 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
3,30 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen

08:04 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral UBS AG
03.03.25 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.03.25 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.03.25 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
28.02.25 International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 3,87 -0,54% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

08:57 Rheinmetall Kaufen DZ BANK
08:50 Medios Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08:46 Continental Hold Deutsche Bank AG
08:45 adidas Outperform RBC Capital Markets
08:40 Bilfinger Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08:16 freenet Neutral UBS AG
08:04 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral UBS AG
07:55 Continental Buy UBS AG
07:49 SAP Buy UBS AG
07:40 Bilfinger Buy UBS AG
07:34 Unilever Underperform RBC Capital Markets
07:27 Swiss Re Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:25 AXA Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:23 Allianz Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:20 KION GROUP Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:15 Befesa Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:14 Sanofi Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06:34 Airbus Outperform RBC Capital Markets
06:27 Iberdrola Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06:26 flatexDEGIRO Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.03.25 Philips Buy UBS AG
04.03.25 freenet Neutral UBS AG
04.03.25 Continental Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.03.25 Fielmann Kaufen DZ BANK
04.03.25 Allianz Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.03.25 Continental Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.03.25 RENK Buy Deutsche Bank AG
04.03.25 Rheinmetall Buy Deutsche Bank AG
04.03.25 HENSOLDT Buy Deutsche Bank AG
04.03.25 Sanofi Hold Deutsche Bank AG
04.03.25 Saint-Gobain Hold Deutsche Bank AG
04.03.25 ING Group Hold Deutsche Bank AG
04.03.25 Inditex Hold Deutsche Bank AG
04.03.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.03.25 KION GROUP Buy Warburg Research
04.03.25 freenet Buy Warburg Research
04.03.25 Continental Buy Warburg Research
04.03.25 Formycon Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
04.03.25 Beiersdorf Buy Warburg Research
04.03.25 Novo Nordisk Buy Deutsche Bank AG
04.03.25 Fresenius Buy Warburg Research
04.03.25 Beiersdorf Sell Deutsche Bank AG
04.03.25 Fresenius Medical Care Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.03.25 Rheinmetall Hold Warburg Research
04.03.25 Continental Market-Perform Bernstein Research
04.03.25 Bilfinger Buy UBS AG
04.03.25 Continental Buy UBS AG
04.03.25 Fresenius Medical Care Market-Perform Bernstein Research
04.03.25 Beiersdorf Outperform Bernstein Research
04.03.25 Stellantis Market-Perform Bernstein Research
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen